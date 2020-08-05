Customized Homecare: Providing Made-In-Canada protection against COVID-19

Like many companies, Customized Homecare has had to adapt to the COVID-19 crisis, during the height of the pandemic and as the process of deconfinement takes place this summer.
Customized Homecare, a Montreal-based homecare company, was founded in 2014. The head office is located in Pointe-Claire. The company serves the Greater Montreal area, including the Eastern Townships.
“Our service focuses on providing trained caregivers to assist families in caring for family members with moderate to advanced forms of dementia,” explains Andrew M. De Four, Customized Homecare’s Founder & President.
DeFour added that during the COVID-19 crisis, “we experienced the effects of the shutdown, as most. “As we were classified an essential service, we remained in operation,” he pointed out. “However, we had to reinvent how we delivered our service. We assigned dedicated caregivers to families, installed health tracking technology tools and instituted work safe protocols. We then started producing cotton cloth masks for our caregivers to protect the families we serve””
De Four said this initiative expanded when the Trump administration in the U.S. decided to block shipments of N95 masks to Canada.
“I decided that although we could not produce N95 masks, we as a company were going to work to make sure that we produced masks for Canadians by Canadians,” he explained. “We hired 15 local seamstresses from across the city to sew cloth masks and made them available for purchase. Our mission was to provide reusable masks made in Canada. Our Shopify store currently has plain masks, as well as masks with patterns.”
To date, “we have shipped our masks across Canada, with demand remaining steady, since they have become mandatory in many jurisdictions.
“Our masks are now available on the Walmart marketplace, and at this point is the only Canadian-made masks available on the marketplace, under the brand Quality Designs.” De Four says. “We would like everyone to purchase our masks — however, if not, we encourage all Canadians to look at the label when they make a purchase and buy local and Canadian.”
De Four pointed out that an imported reusable mask can be priced at $4 to $5, and disposable imported masks are sold at a low cost “on a unit basis.
“However, we encourage the purchase of Canadian products, as the realities of material and manufacturing are significantly different than the imports,” he says. “At present, there are many local seamstresses making masks of all types. Never before have Canadians had such a choice.”
Also, “our plan is to provide Canadians with more Personal Protective Equipment for home use to keep them safe. We have a Canadian-made face shield and are preparing hand sanitizer.
“All products will be Canadian made.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.