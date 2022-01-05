The Montreal Economic Institute think tank says an analysis it conducted shows that curfews have no effect on the numbers of COVID cases in Quebec.
"Our econometric models and different scenarios all come to this conclusion," says a tweet by the organization. "The four studies used by the Quebec government are very questionable."
(Econometrics is defined as "the application of statistical methods to economic data in order to give empirical content to economic relationships.")
MEI director of operations and economist Miguel Ouellette also tweeted that the Opposition parties should call on Premier François Legault to rescind the curfew.
The MEI, according to reports, analyzed data on a daily basis since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, comparing Quebec to other provinces and using a fixed effects model, as well as many variables. The analysis isolated the effects of the curfew on case numbers and found no statistically significant difference between Quebec and locales without curfews.
“Our team of researchers considered different assumptions and used several common econometric models in the social sciences, and in no scenario have we found an effect of the curfew on the number of cases," MEI economist Olivier Rancourt told the media. "We therefore agree with several health experts who have expressed their reluctance to take this drastic measure."
The MEI added that the Quebec government studies were based on correlations (a connection between two or more things), not causalities (the relationship between cause and effect).
“It's like saying the more drownings, the less games the Montreal Canadiens play — so that would be a negative correlation," Ouellette said. "However, this is entirely due to the fact that there are more drownings in the summer, and the Canadiens do not play in the summer. Saying there is a correlation therefore gives us no information on the real effect of drowning on Canadians, which would be zero.
He added that "the Quebec government must either withdraw the curfew immediately or submit concrete studies proving the usefulness and legitimacy of this measure, which is shaking up our daily lives."
