Curfew in Montreal, Laval back to 9:30 p.m. starting May 3

Premier François Legault announced Tuesday that the curfew in Montreal and Laval will now be at 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. as of Monday May 3.
"We are getting out of the tunnel, but if we do not want to be hit by the third wave, we must remain cautious and relax our measures very gradually," the Premier wrote on Twitter.
Legault said the situation in these areas had improved sufficiently to make this move. The curfew had been at 8 p.m. in recent weeks to prevent overcapacity in hospitals and to not be in the same situation as Ontario, where COVID numbers have skyrocketed.
In contrast, Montreal's numbers have been quite low. The numbers reported Monday were 889 new cases in all of Quebec and 223 in Montreal. The Tuesday numbers were 899 in all of Quebec and 195 in Montreal, the lowest in many weeks.
There was also some negative news. Public Health director Dr. Horacio Arruda reported that one Quebecer, a 54-year-old woman in Montreal, died of a blood clot after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine.
“We just had our first patient who has died of a thrombosis, cerebral thrombosis, following vaccination from AstraZeneca," Arruda revealed. "This is an event that is rare. We knew that it might happen. We have a risk of default one in every 100,000 doses today.... Anyone who dies makes me feel bad."
Arruda maintained that the benefits of taking the vaccine outweigh the risks.
