The Cummings Centre building on Westbury Avenue in Snowdon has always been a hub of activity for the 50-plus generation. However, since COVID-19 hit last March the facility has been shut and all activities have shifted online. The transition has come along a lot smoother than many thought, so the scheduling of a virtual conference on Thursday, Jan. 21 (10:30 a.m.) seems almost logical. “The work involved in putting this day together is keeping many seniors well occupied during these crazy times,” acknowledges event coordinator Terry Trager.
Aging Well: Adapting to the New Reality is the title of conference. Chair Laya Feldman notes that the main objective is to identify opportunities and generate concrete plans to address the many challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic has presented to seniors across both ends of the continuum, from the well to the frail elderly.
In an interview that can be viewed on The Suburban On Air channel at www.thesuburban.com, Feldman and panelist Stuart Himmelfarb stressed the need for such a conference at this time. Himmelfarb is the CEO of B3/The Jewish Boomer Platform, a non-profit initiative dedicated to engaging — or re-engaging — baby boomers in Jewish life, emphasizes that the pandemic has made the challenges active older adults face more urgent and a communal response more pressing.
“Many of us, especially those living alone, face the additional plague of loneliness, a feeling that has intensified because of the physical distancing we all face,” said Himmelfarb, whose topic is Looking Forward: Adapting to the New Reality. “Some of us are new to the technology that has become so life sustaining during this crisis. Instructional YouTube videos and webinars often intimidate and frustrate this audience and exacerbate the isolation that already exists. The higher vulnerability of those over 60 to the Coronavirus confronts our children with perhaps their first serious encounter with the health challenges their parents and grandparents face. Until now, many boomers’ efforts to stay and act young delayed the arrival of concerns about health and slowing down. Now, our children worry about us and fear the possibility of carrying the virus to us even if they have no symptoms.”
Workshop presentations will be followed by facilitated round table discussions on matters of mutual concern. Four distinct areas will be explored: Recognizing and Counteracting the Effects of Isolation and Loneliness: Practical Optimism; Technology for Staying @ Home – The Digital Future; Music and the Arts – Enhancing our Well-Being; and Building Intergenerational Bridges.
“We saw this conference as an avenue to begin to discuss some of the issues of concern of the senior population with the advent of the pandemic,” said Feldman. “It is our hope it will provide an opportunity to be better informed. Ultimately, it helps our senior population adapt to the new reality and create a better quality of life.”
Response to this initiative has been very positive. “The essence of this national conference reinforces the Cummings commitment to empower and enhance the quality of life of adults age 50 and over,” says Centre President Annette Oliel. “This conference is a rare opportunity to provide participants with access to leaders in the field of well-being."
Registration concludes on Jan. 10 at $25 a person. Sessions will be held predominantly in English, with simultaneous French translation. To learn more or to register visit cummingscentre.org/conference or call 514.343.3510.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.