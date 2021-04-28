CSU abandons BDS: B'nai Brith Canada

The Concordia Student Union has formally abandoned the anti-Israel Boycott Divestment Sanctions (BDS) movement, according to a statement by B’nai Brith Canada.
CSU Student Life Coordinator Eduardo Malorni confirmed this as well.
This follows the CSU’s letter to the Jewish community apologizing for not doing enough to fight the presence of anti-Semitism on campus, including graffiti.
B’nai Brith noted that the apology “made no reference to the CSU’s adoption of BDS in 2014, which has fueled hostility toward Jewish students at Concordia since that time.
“B’nai Brith then reached out to CSU representatives to commend their bold apology and urge them to fully implement it by abandoning BDS,” the B’nai Brith statement says. “The CSU replied that it had done so, and removed all mention of the BDS movement from its website.”
On the CSU’s website, under Campaigns, there is indeed no mention of BDS. There is mention of the Black Lives Matter movement, anti-Consumerism Week, climate justice, sustainability and issues of sexual violence.
“Until now, the CSU had been the only Canadian student union outside of Ontario to adopt BDS,” the B’nai Brith statement adds. “It had also been the only one known to have actually divested itself of holdings in Israeli companies. Its reversal is therefore a significant setback for BDS in Canada.
Michael Mostyn, Chief Executive Officer of B’nai Brith Canada, said the CSU’s leadership “should be commended for charting a brave and just new course. The CSU’s formal move to reject BDS is a critical step in rebuilding trust with the Jewish community, and should be followed by all student unions that still endorse that anti-Semitic endeavour.
“We at B’nai Brith will continue our efforts, until not a single student union remains in support of BDS in this country.”
B’nai Brith Canada is “encouraging Canadian Jews and allies to thank the CSU for its courageous steps to combat antisemitism by sending an email to contactus@csu.qc.ca.”
Reacting to the report, businessman Mitch Garber wrote on Twitter that “I will make a $5,000 donation [to the CSU] to be deployed as you see fit, to help support any of your programs/efforts which promote social, gender and racial equality.”
