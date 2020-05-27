CSL's operating surplus increased at end of 2019: Mayor's report

The City of Côte St. Luc ended 2019 with an operating surplus of $2.964 million, compared to $1.749 million for the year 2018, says Mayor Mitchell Brownstein's annual report on the Financial Statements for the Year Ended December 31, 2019.
Other facts from the report.
• "Operating revenues increased by $2 million, or 2.7% compared to 2018."
• "Operating expenses increased by $1.6 million, or 2.2%, financing costs (interest and capital repayments) decreased by $247,000, or 3.81%, and appropriations from reserves increased by $101,000, or 27.9%.
• "The major variances that contributed to the $2.964 mil-lion surplus are i) increase in transfer duties revenues ($1,667,200); ii) increase in government grants ($228,300); iii) increase in interest revenues ($214,900); iv) increase in permit and licences fees (261,900); v) decrease in administration expenses ($490,600); vi) decrease in recreation and library net expenses ($415,000); and vii) increase in snow removal costs ($610,300).
• The report also says CSL spent $15.2 million in capital investment projects. "The city council appropriated $6.9 million from the city’s cumulative surplus and reserves to finance various projects, therefore, reducing the need for financing through long-term debt.
• The city’s long term debt has increased slightly to $51.6 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $51.3 million at December 31, 2018. The city borrowed $5.8 million of new debt and reimbursed $5.5 million in capital repayments in 2019.
• "The city received an unqualified audit opinion from Deloitte LLP regarding the financial statements that were deposited by the City Treasurer to the council on May 11, 2020. The auditor’s report indicates that, in all material respects, the financial results present an accurate portrait of the city’s financial position as at December 31, 2019, including the results of its activities, the change in its net financial assets and of its net debt and the cash flow for the fiscal year ended on that date, in conformity with Canadian public sector accounting standards."
