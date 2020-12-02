CSL's EMS did not withhold CPR

Côte St. Luc’s Emergency Medical Services crew did not withhold cardio-pulmonary resuscitation from victims of cardiac arrest, the City of Côte St. Luc stated.
The Urgences Santé Montreal ambulance service and the Quebec government drew condemnation — including in The Suburban — following revelations that CPR was withheld because of COVID fears, from April to September.
Côte St. Luc’s EMS stabilizes patients in that city until Urgences Santé arrives.
“Following reports in the news media about changes to protocols from the Quebec health ministry, we want to clarify that Côte Saint-Luc Emergency Medical Services (EMS) continues to perform CPR on patients in cardiac arrest,” the CSL statement says. “The protocol changes from the ministry affected only the equipment required and the sequence in which our volunteer first responders do things.”
The statement added that when volunteer first responders encounter a patient in cardiac arrest, “they perform chest compressions and provide airway ventilation—using a device that minimizes risk to the volunteers. Our first responders also continue to use a defibrillator to deliver an electric shock in the event of a life-threatening arrhythmia. When the Urgences-santé paramedics arrive, they take over care of the patient.”
The city stated that the care provided by CSL EMS volunteers “is a source of pride for the City of Côte Saint-Luc. We want residents and visitors to our city to know that our first responders are doing everything in their power to ensure the best possible care in spite of all the challenges brought on by the pandemic.”
Former CSL councillor Glenn Nashen wrote in his Nashen Notes blog at gjnashen.wordpress.com/ that he was told by CSL Director of Public Safety Philip Chateauvert “there have been no changes in protocols affecting how we assess which patients can receive CPR. EMS continued to perform CPR on patients, including those in asystole or with pulseless electrical activity as per the provincial protocols.”
“I called Mayor Mitchell Brownstein to commend the city for maintaining EMS and to thank our heroic First Responders,” Nashen wrote.
The former councillor also commented on the controversy.
“Many questions remain unanswered: How many people were affected by this policy where no attempt was made to resuscitate them? Why was this not announced to the public? Did Montreal Fire Department First Responders also abide by this plan?”
