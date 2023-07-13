CSL's Cavendish underpass flooded

In a scene reminiscent of the 1987 Montreal flood, the Cavendish underpass in Côte St. Luc was flooded Thursday afternoon as a result of the severe weather affecting the Montreal area.
"The northbound Cavendish Blvd. underpass, and the westbound Côte Saint-Luc Rd. underpass are not passable at this hour (Thursday, July 13, at 5:40pm) due to flooding," the city posted. "To enter the area of CSL north of the railway tracks, use Westminster Ave.
We have experienced, and heard reports, of standstill traffic, periods of near-blinding rain which later calmed down and blocked off streets because of other floods in underpasses and even on streets, including on DeVimy in Outremont.
The CSL underpass flood is likely to revive the issue of the need for the Cavendish link between CSL and St. Laurent.
According to a driver in the area of the Cavendish underpass, police blocked northbound traffic, but allowed southbound traffic to get through. We have also heard that sewer covers in CSL came off, potentially presenting a danger. As well, the lights went out at Quartier Cavendish late in the afternoon.
