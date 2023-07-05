CSL's Canadian citizenship ceremony returns

The annual Canadian citizenship ceremony in Côte St. Luc, traditionally held on Canada Day, took place Saturday at the Aquatic and Community Centre.
The event was the only CSL Canada Day gathering, as other events were postponed until September because of the inclement weather and the smog emanating from the Quebec wildfires. Thirty-five people from 25 countries were sworn in during the highly emotional ceremony. The event was hosted by CJAD radio personality and Suburban reporter Dan Laxer and syndicated radio host Dr. Laurie Betito.
The ceremony, as has been tradition, was presided over by Citizenship Judge Barbara Seal and also on hand were D'Arcy McGee MNA Elisabeth Prass, along with CSL Mayor Mitchell Brownstein and councillors Dida Berku, Steven Erdelyi and Andee Shuster.
Seal extolled Canada's qualities.
"There are older countries, perhaps larger countries, but no country today holds a higher place in the esteem of other nations," she said. "You are free to stand for what you believe is right, to oppose what you believe is wrong, and to choose those who govern your country. This heritage of freedom we pledge to uphold, not only for yourself and your children, but for all Canadians."
Prass said that everyone who comes to Canada contributes to its success. "You send your kids to school, you go to work, you contribute to our society and you're making a difference, and making Canada the success that it can be."
Brownstein pointed out that he was an immigration lawyer for 25 years before he became Côte St. Luc's Mayor.
"I've heard the stories, I was at the beginning of the journey, when people wanted to figure out, 'how can I come to Canada?'....It's not an easy journey for anyone. ...We are all contributing to the beauty of Canada."
