Côte St. Luc councillor Dida Berku is urging residents to become involved in the process regarding the future of transit in the west end, including Côte St. Luc, saying the long-awaited Cavendish extension and the west end in general are again not a transit agency priority.
"For the past two years, we've been working on mobility and transit and trying as desperately as we can to get CSL decongested, and be able to cross [heavily congested] Décarie," she told the Nov. 9 virtual city council meeting. "Two weeks ago, he Autorité régionale de transport métropolitain (ARTM), the regional transport agency, launched a public consultation, which is on their strategic plan for the next 10 years, from 2021 to 2030."
Berku said billions of dollars will be spent on the island of Montreal on many different modes of transit.
"Côte St. Luc and the west end are not a high priority right now for them, and I think it's high time we go back to the ARTM and demand that it be a priority, mobility and transit in our community, be it through the Cavendish extension, connected to electric transit, connected to a tramway, connected to all the wonderful things they're promoting across the island," she added.
Berku is inviting interested residents to "contact me personally (dberku@cotesaintluc.org), and I'm inviting you to go to Côte St. Luc's Facebook page (www.facebook.com/cotesaintluc) to see how you can register to give your suggestions and promote the priorities that are important to Côte St. Luc.
"We will also present a brief in December and I'll continue working with the other three area Mayors in Côte des Neiges-NDG, TMR and St. Laurent to demand we get the Cavendish extension with the eventual tramway that has been promised but is still not an ARTM priority."
Mayor Mitchell Brownstein said his fellow Mayors have spoken to the City of Montreal, and Executive Committee member Eric Caldwell provided a preesntation which included a tramway for the Cavendish extension.
"But as Councillor Berku explained, it's not on the ARTM radar yet. We need to push for it."
