Côte St. Luc councillor Dida Berku said a recent council meeting that the city should prioritize a bylaw that would deal with the overuse of water.
Berku said a recent report from the city’s Urban Planning department dealt with local water consumption.
The councillor read the report, which says, “Côte St. Luc should amend its potable water conservation bylaw, in particular to regulate the irrigation of gardens at night. Our consultant has already received several high water consumption alarms during the month of May at our water pressure regulation chambers on Côte St. Luc Road.”
Berku said that “at our last audit meeting, we got a bill from the City of Montreal of an extra $163,000, which is not insignificant, and this is due to the fact that we are overconsuming and wasting water.
“This should become a priority for the city, we should adopt a bylaw to regulate the use and waste of water. In my District (3), I see it and I know it’s happening everywhere, we’ve got people washing their cars, washing their driveways, watering their lawns, seven days a week, without any regard to whether it’s being reasonable or not.
“Obviously. we’re going to have to do something about this.... adopt a bylaw like in all other cities.”
Berku said a bylaw could involve use of water alternating from one side of a street and the other, or alternate days.
“We’ll have to look at something. This should be of concern because if we have to keep increasing the cost of water, that money is going to come from somewhere.”
Councillor Steven Erdelyi pointed out that the city will be installing 380 residential water meters this year.
“That’s a small percentage of the homes, we have about 5,000 residences although that includes condos as well, but the goal over the next few years is going to be for every home to have a water meter. That will be another way for us to really have a sense of our water use. And at some point, not now because homes are taxed not based on their water use but on the evaluation of their home, but at some point, once all meters are installed, then we’ll switch to taxation-based consumption. Those who are using more will have to pay for it.
“We hope people will become a bit more frugal and I 100 percent support updating our potable water use bylaw.”
