CSL's ACC, arena reopening planned for end of August

Côte St. Luc plans to reopen its Aquatic and Community Centre/gymnasium and Samuel Moskovitch Arena by the end of August, according to a June 4 posted city list of facility openings and closings in light of COVID-19. Some information has since been updated.
The status of other facilities:
• "The baseball fields at Trudeau Park and Kirwan Park are being prepared for baseball and softball by the end of June, should league play resume."
• While the CSL city hall reception area reopened June 15, "other departments, such as Urban Planning, will re-open at the end of August."
• The community gardens are open, but as previously reported, the day camps will not take place this summer.
• The Mackle Road dog run is open, but the CSL Road dog run is closed.
• As previously reported, while the CSL library is still closed, as of June 15, "patrons can pick up books and other materials that were reserved in advance online or by phone. Appointments will be scheduled between Monday and Thursday from 10 am to 8 pm and Friday from 10 am to 6 pm."
• The Parkhaven outdoor pool opened on Monday June 22.
• Local parks are open — "parks with washrooms will be open from 9am to 5pm. Washrooms will be cleaned three times daily."
• All playgrounds have opened as of Wednesday, June 10. "Please bring your own hand sanitizer and drinking water."
• The CSL Public Works building is "open on Fridays for landscapers, but generally closed to the public."
• The Public Works yard is "open for green waste drop-off."
• The splash pads in parks are open.
• The tennis courts at Rembrandt Park, Caldwell Ave. and the Tennis Club on Guelph are now open.
• The wading pool at Rabin Park opened Monday June 22 as well.
As of June 22, "the Parkhaven pool, the Parkhaven wading pool and the Yitzhak Rabin wading pool will be open and free to use for CSL residents only, with proof of residency and picture ID for adults," says the city advisory.
"Residents must reserve their time at each pool 24 hours in advance, by calling 514-485-6806, ext. 2032 weekdays between 8:30 am and 4:30 pm. When making reservations, please specify the number of people in your group (including children) and any special requirements such as ramp access. A zone will be assigned to use based on this information. Pool equipment (lifejackets, deck chairs, kickboards, etc) will not be provided. Please bring your own, if needed."
As well, "locker rooms and changing facilities are not available. Please come dressed to swim. Limited access to the bathroom area will be available for one person at a time. Swim times must be respected to ensure all residents are provided equal opportunity to enjoy the outdoor pools."
For more information, check cotesaintluc.org.
