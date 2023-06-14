Côte St. Luc residents grilled Hydro-Québec officials at one of several west end information meetings held by the utility to discuss planned electrical infrastructure changes in CSL, Hampstead, Montreal West, St. Laurent and other locales.
The work is described as the modernization of the electrical network, to “replace aging equipment at the end of its service life and to meet the growing electricity needs in the sector.” The work in CSL is scheduled to take place between 2025 and 2029, and includes the “upgrade of the distribution system and construction of the CSL substation, and the dismantling of the 120 KB line and construction of the 315 KV line between the Saraguay and CSL substations.” The new CSL substation will be in the form of a building with a vegetation screen.
Hydro officials were joined by Councillor Steven Erdelyi, who provided English translation. Also on hand were councillors Dida Berku, Mike Cohen, Andee Shuster and Lior Azerad, as well as former councillor David Tordjman.
Many in the audience asked about the many blackouts that have taken place in CSL, particularly in recent weeks.
A Randall resident who works out of her house said, “and I’m not exaggerating when I say in the past six to seven years, I’ve kept track of when we lose power, and I would say on average, we lose it once a month.
“It’s very disruptive...our street is the first one to lose power. I would joke to friends, ‘why did we lose power, I think our lines are made of dental floss.’”
Hydro’s Marie-Claude Durand, head of regional affairs and community relations, said the utility is aware of the frequent outages in CSL.
“Some of them are caused by the [existing] substation and this is why we have this project to rebuild the substations,” she added. “It will help. Some of the outages are also caused on the distribution lines. Seventy percent of the distribution grid is underground. There are some lines we know are problematic and we have identified them and we have a plan of action to work on them. However, when there’s an outage that occurs underground, it takes a long time to identify the fault and then the repairs get complex. For the 30 percent of the grid that’s not underground, we’ve had a lot of [climate-related] events and so we’re aware of that and we’re putting more effort on vegetation control, to prune trees around the lines. I know it’s very frustrating. We have CSL on our radar to try and improve the situation.”
Prior to the meeting, a change.org petition was launched saying the new pylons of the Hydro-Quebec transmission line “will be approximately twice [as tall as] the existing pylons.
“These pylons will be a source of visual pollution and stress, are not suitable for our residential area, will reduce the value of our homes, reduce the resale possibilities of our homes, increase our exposure to electromagnetic fields, they will generate continuous noise and they will impact the wildlife and birds in our neighbourhood,” the petition adds. “We do not want these gigantic towers in our residential area and especially with the height that is proposed. We are asking Hydro-Québec engineers and executives to return to the design bench.
At the meeting, a questioner asked “why are you imposing high towers on us?
“Why not just leave the towers at the same height? When I bought my house, it was before you started project consultations. I accepted the sight lines as they are today and I didn’t have these massive towers. So why, if the magnetic field is less, are you imposing big towers, and why is the right of way appropriate when it’s tiny compared to elsewhere on the island?”
The response was that the right of way is 30 metres wide, “the standard width of the right-of-way throughout the 18-km length of the Saraguay line. In terms of the height, when the voltage is increased, it also affects the distance between phases and it has to be higher for safety reasons and it has to be higher off the ground as well for safety reasons.” The presentation also noted that the tower, while higher, will have a 50 percent reduced footprint at the base.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.