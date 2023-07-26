Côte St. Luc council regular Toby Shulman called on the city to hold a public meeting regarding the city’s emergency plan.
Similar requests have been made in prior years.
As it happened, Shulman’s request was made during the July 10 CSL council meeting, three days before the major storm which caused flooding in several areas, including part of the Cavendish underpass for a time, bringing up memories of the 1987 Montreal flood.
“Are there any plans for a community meeting to bring information about CSL’s emergency preparedness plan to the constituents, being that it’s the 10-year anniversary of the Lac Mégantic rail disaster and having heard of two recent toxic chemical spills in the United States?” she asked. “I think, because we have trains on both sides of us in CSL, I think the community should be made aware of CSL’s plans in case of different emergencies, whether it’s train chemical spills, train derailments or profound heat for days, ice storms, etc. I used to speak to Councillor Glenn Nashen about this a few years ago.”
Councillor Oren Sebag, who has the public safety portfolio, replied that “there is an active emergency preparedness plan.
“It’s part of the rules governing cities. We have to have one. It’s updated regularly, it’s on our website and we are in the process of refreshing it with a committee as well. Our Director of Public Safety is making sure to move the dossier forward in a timely fashion.”
As well, on the CSL Ideas page, Nathan Elberg posted regarding the July 13 flood, “the roads in and out of central CSL were mostly flooded. If they had been completely flooded, we’d have had to rely on evacuation routes, like this one on Wallenberg. But only people in trucks with high ground clearance would be able to get out. The pile of broken pieces of pavement just inside the locked gates would stop anyone else. I’ve commented on this evacuation route beforehand. It doesn’t look like the city considers it a priority. Let’s pray we never have both underpasses flooded, or some other issue requiring rapid evacuation.”
The city responded, “Thank you for alerting us. We will share with the team so that this issue can be resolved.” Later, they posted, “CP police were notified in writing and the photo was shared with them so they can resolve the debris issue.”
As part of the dialogue regarding this subject, Phil Weinberger posted that this issue has been brought up many times “since the various floods and blocked underpasses. It has never been resolved and usually ‘we will advise/share with the team’ and nothing has ever been done. Also as mentioned, with the sidewalk in front of the gate, cars will not be able to go through, only trucks and SUVs.
He then added, “upon further examination, there is no way for any cars to use this ‘Evacuation Route’ at the end of Cavendish at Wallenberg. Several questions remain even if this were to be repaired. The lock is on the other CP side, not on the CSL side. How will someone open the gate in case of emergency? Who decides and who is responsible to unlock and open the gate? In an emergency situation, I live near this gate, do I have access to the key, assuming the lock is on the CSL side and am I allowed to unlock and open the gate? This emergency Evacuation Route was established after the flooding in 1987. Why was it never followed up since then and these issues and questions which have been brought several times have not been dealt with?”
The city replied that “CSL Public Security has the keys to the gate and is authorized to open it in an emergency after coordinating with CP Police. CP needs to work with us because they need to stop train traffic, etc.
“The city decides when to unlock the gates. It depends on the emergency. If there was a danger at the railyards that required evacuation, this gate would not be opened as that would be leading motorists into danger. Residents are not authorized to open the gate. Public Security has the keys and in an evacuation through the yards, it would open the gate. The evacuation route exists if people need to ‘evacuate’ and the underpasses are blocked. By contrast, the flooding of two of the underpasses last week wouldn’t have qualified because no evacuation was required, and the Westminster underpass remained open. Regarding the sidewalk curb at Wallenberg/Cavendish, passenger cars should be able to make it up.”
