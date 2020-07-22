CSLDS's Summerworks program streaming July 23- Aug. 30

The fifth annual Côte St. Luc Dramatic Society Senior Summerworks program will be reimagined in streaming form this year between July 23 and Aug. 30, as large gatherings are still not taking place due to COVID-19.
Past productions have been senior-oriented parodies of well-known musicals such as )Mamma Mia (Gramma Mia), Annie (Grannie), and Chicago (Florida), and the classic movie The Wizard of Oz (The Wizard of Oy).
This year's streamed production is being helmed by writer, director and Senior Summerworks creator Ari Sterlin, collaborating with musical director Eric Elliot Lee and stage manager/technical director Samantha Stermer, and will include "four original crafted episodes highlighting themes and issues important to our senior population," says a CSL announcement.
The first episode is being released tomorrow, July 23.
“It is one of the most hilarious, endearing and feel good things I’ve seen since the start of the pandemic," says CSLDS Artistic Director Anisa Cameron.
CSL Councillor Mitchell Kujavsky stated that it is “astounding to see how much they’ve accomplished together over a few short weeks so far. I can’t wait to see the rest of the episodes.”
Mayor Mitchell Brownstein said he is proud to be supporting seniors and the arts, "connecting them to community through technology.”
Episode 1 includes Christine Dandurand, Diane Dandurand, Janet Garmaise, Toby Goldner-Shulman, Judy Kenigsberg, Phylis Lohner, Ellen Rabin, Hannah Scheffren, Adena Snarch, and Nadine Steiner. Steve Korolnek and Walter Perry join the cast for Episode 2.
The four episodes will stream on the Côte Saint-Luc Dramatic Society's social media platforms on Facebook, Youtube and Instagram.
