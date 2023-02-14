Côte St. Luc council started its legal battle against Quebec's new language law Bill 96, which affects municipalities in numerous ways.
The council, at its Feb. 13 meeting, authorized applying for a subsidy from the Union des municipalités du Québec under its “Request for subsidy or intervention to municipal legal action funds” program for future legal proceedings contesting the law.
"What we're working on is partnering with cities with bilingual status throughout the province of Quebec," Councillor Steven Erdelyi explained. "We have reached out to those cities and are working on a legal case that will be based on five provisions of Bill 96. In a perfect world, we'd go after all the provisions, but we have to focus on those we consider most harmful and unacceptable to municipalities, including Côte St. Luc."
The provisions being targeted are the prohibition for contracts to be written in a language other than French, "even if both parties agree,"; allowing OQLF inspectors to inspect and seize, at any time without notice, any documents, equipment and computers from any municipal body; that cities have to declare in resolutions that they want to maintain their bilingual status if the English mother tongue population is below 50 percent; that the Language minister or another designated minister can withhold provincial government grants to a city if they don't comply with any provision of the law; and that a city has to punish any employee who does not comply with Bill 96.
In terms of the resolutions that have to be passed by councils to declare cities want to maintain their bilingual status, Erdelyi said some Mayors nearly missed seeing the notification to do so from the Quebec government, but that they realized they had the letters because of media reports.
"The letter could have gotten lost on a clerk's desk. For that reason, we must fight that clause as well because it's possible that, at any point, someone could misfile the letter and the city doesn't adopt the resolution within the required 120 days and it could lose its bilingual status. For these reasons, we are launching a legal case and working with other cities."
Mayor Mitchell Brownstein said CSL has invited all the other Quebec cities with bilingual status to discuss the legal case in virtual meetings.
"We had three sessions... we're sending out letters to all of those who attended and those unable to, explaining the clauses that we're contesting, as well as the reasons we have to do this. What's left, really, is the courts. If you get a stay on proceedings, it means we live with the status quo and we don't have to worry."
