CSL Wagar High School parking lot transformed into family drive-in

As is the case with the Royalmount mega mall site, the parking lot of the former Wagar High School in Côte St. Luc at 5785 Parkhaven is being transformed into a family drive-in movie parking lot, according to CSL's website.
"This is a chance for young ones to experience a drive-in movie," says the advisory. "A minimum donation of $2 per car is requested. The donation will go to a charitable organization in and around CSL. The movie starts at sundown, rain or shine. Spaces are limited, so it’s first come first serve. And don’t forget to bring your popcorn."
The first movie to be shown was Dora and the Lost City of Gold, in English, on Monday. Future films include,
• Paddington (French), Aug. 3
• Bumblebee (English), Aug. 17.
• Ferris Buller's Day Off (French), Aug. 31.
The following social rules apply:
• "You must present your receipt at the entrance."
• "Recreational vehicles and motorcycles are not authorized on-site.
• "Follow the instructions given by the parking attendants who will assign you space in order to ensure that there is a free parking space between cars at all times."
• "Once your vehicle is parked, turn off your engine and headlights and keep them turned off until the end of the movie."
• "You must stay in your vehicle at all times. If, however, you need to step out of your vehicle and walk on the site, please respect the two-metre distancing. If that is not possible, it is strongly recommended that you wear a mask."
• "Keep the volume at a suitable level so as not to disturb others."
As well, toilets are on site, but no food will be sold on-site.
• "Bigger vehicles like pick up trucks and SUVs will be permitted to park at the rear."
• "It is strictly forbidden to consume or be in possession of alcohol, to be drunk, or be under the influence of any drug during the event."
• "It is forbidden to honk."
• "If you do not respect these rules, you may be expelled from the site."
