CSL votes 5-2 for city management change

Côte St. Luc council voted 5-2 to approve a change in the city's top management, in which city manager Tanya Abramovitch becomes associate city manager, and co-city manager Jonathan Shecter becomes city manager. Councillors David Tordjman and Oren Sebag voted against, while Dida Berku, Mike Cohen, Mitch Kujavsky, Sidney Benizri and Steven Erdelyi voted in favour.
All of council approved the promotion of Jason Prévost from assistant city clerk to director of legal services and assistant city clerk. "Jonathan Shecter is a fantastic person to have on our team," Cohen, who moved the resolution, said.
Tordjman said he was not against the staff changes, but the management structure of the city, saying in most cities, there's a city manager and then staff below them; while in CSL, there are three city managers. "I believe there are issues with the current structure...the public should be aware of those problems," he added. "I'm surprised at what I consider to be a lack of thought and consideration given to how taxpayer money is spent. It's clear the structure we're choosing to stick with is wrought with issues and conflict, and massive inefficiencies. It has nothing to do with the staff we're talking about, we have fantastic staff. This is about the process we've followed to get to this point. We're missing an opportunity to restructure, unfortunately at a cost to the taxpayer. There are significant costs."
Sebag said the issue was discussed by council over the years, "but nothing was done.These resolutions are lacking fundamental management practices." Mayor Mitchell Brownstein responded that Abramovitch, Shecter and associate city manager Nadia Di Furia have worked well as a team, and that Shecter and Abramovitch recently proposed the position changes themselves.
"There would be no co-city manager any longer, but one city manager Jonathan Shecter," the Mayor added. "He would be responsible for ensuring that all directors follow up on their duties, and that's what he's great at. Tanya Abramovitch has agreed to assist Mr. Shecter, but also do what she does best, be a visionary and move forward all kinds of projects that we've wanted to move along for a long time.... She's doing a great job and there's no cost to the city, because she's agreed to the same salary as the other associate city manager. In fact, there's a small savings to the city financially."
Brownstein also said the position changes were requested voluntarily, and not imposed by the city, and that, in terms of labour law, no opportunity has been lost. "Imposing the type of change you're suggesting, which would not be good for the city, would be a 'disguised dismissal.' You cannot change people's positions at will. We have an excellent structure with excellent staff."
