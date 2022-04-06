CSL urges residents to submit opinions on Cavendish link to BAPE

The City of Côte St. Luc is urging residents to submit their opinions on the long-awaited Cavendish extension project to the Bureau d’audiences publiques sur l’environnement (BAPE) before April 15.
The city is also encouraging residents to send a copy of their comments to the BAPE to communications@cotesaintluc.org or dberku@cotesaintluc.org. The form is French but comments can be written in English, and can be found at www.ree.environnement.gouv.qc.ca/formulaires/form.asp?no_dossier=3211-05-472.
A city statement pointed out that on March 15, "the City of Montreal submitted their proposal for the Cavendish extension project for review to the BAPE.
"This is phase 1 of the environmental impact review by the BAPE. During these first 30 days, the BAPE is asking for feedback from the public on the project. Any person, group or municipality may submit, in writing and not later than April 15, 2022, observations and suggestions on the issues that should be addressed by the environmental impact assessment studies which will be prepared by the City of Montreal and submitted to the BAPE."
CSL points out that the Cavendish extension project as proposed by Montreal “is an urban mobility project whose scale and benefits far exceed the connection of two existing road segments. In addition to connecting Cavendish itself, the project will connect through Royalmount and provide a new eastward connection toward the future Namur-Hippodrome ecodevelopment, while giving a prominent place to public transit, active transportation and green spaces.
"By submitting your opinions and suggestions now, you will help guide the BAPE on what aspects of the project to focus on. After the studies are produced and the BAPE submits its preliminary report, there will be further public information and consultation hearings."
Côte St. Luc suggested environmental issues for which residents could provide comment.
• "The design and configuration of the road to be built in a trench in the CP yards."
• "The advantages and disadvantages of having one lane versus two lanes of car traffic in each direction."
• "The volume of projected traffic in the morning and afternoon, geometry, and access for emergency vehicles."
• "The design, location and impact of the ramp and how this will affect the road network on both sides of Cavendish Blvd., north of Mackle. "
• "Quality of life and maintaining access to areas surrounding the construction site during the construction period. "
• "Long-term sound and visual impacts for residents located along Cavendish Blvd. "
• "The impact on the residential neighbourhood and quality of life near the entrance point leading to the extension."
• "The amount of traffic on Cavendish Blvd. following completion of the project."
• "Long-term responsibility for the maintenance and upkeep of the road and vegetation."
