CSL to still require masks in some city venues

The City of Côte St. Luc will still require masks in some, but not all, of its municipal venues even after Quebec's mask requirement for most public places ends May 14, Mayor Mitchell Brownstein told The Suburban.
"We want to ensure that both our vulnerable population and everyone else has the ability to enjoy the return to normal," he said. "No one should feel at risk. Therefore, essential services like council meetings and programs such as indoor speaker events, theatre, and senior programming will require masks."
As well, "there will also be areas, including a room in the library with signage asking the public to respect the vulnerable and wear masks in that space. It won't be policed, but we do expect cooperation from our caring community. Côte St. Luc is a very special place."
