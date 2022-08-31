The City of Côte St. Luc has promised to look into improvements regarding work being done on Mackle Road west of Cavendish Blvd.
On the city’s Facebook page CSL Ideas, Nathan Elberg posted that CSL has “made a mockery of its supposed desire of having CSL become a more pedestrian-friendly community.
“The construction work on Mackle between Centennial and Einstein leaves many parts of the sidewalk impassable, with only the option of walking on the narrow lane used by car traffic. It is especially impossible for anyone with a walker or wheelchair. Bicycles are in a similar quandary. The execution of this project demonstrates that regardless of stated goals for the city, walking is not a good way to get around.”
The administrator of CSL Ideas thanked Elberg for the feedback.
“We will ask the team to review to see how the situation can be improved. Sidewalk repairs are ongoing throughout the city as we attempt to address problem areas.”
Others posted about the work in the area as well.
“My right passenger mirror got busted by one of the cones,” wrote Ingrid Azeroual.
“On Saturday [Aug. 20], the lanes were made so narrow by the orange cones, that I was actually brushed by a bus passing by!” wrote Sybil Levine. “And today [Aug. 24], both sides were impassable.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.