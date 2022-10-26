The City of Côte St. Luc is purchasing video equipment to be used in the city hall council chamber and for events at the Harold Greenspon Auditorium, for livestreaming and recording.
Councillor Mike Cohen told the Oct. 13 council meeting that the purchase is of hardware and installation services for a "video camera solution" for more than $32,000, plus taxes.
"We started off a couple of years ago by recording our public council meetings, and they were on YouTube, but they weren't live, so you'd see them a day or two later," Cohen explained. "When the pandemic came, we started doing all of our meetings on Zoom, connected to YouTube, and people could watch live. Then we came back to the council chamber last spring, and we tried to livestream it on Zoom, but the quality wasn't fantastic, so we went back to the regular routine where the meetings were recorded live via Zoom and onto YouTube, which has been great because we see now that the majority of our citizens are not coming publicly to our meetings for a variety of reasons — one is COVID — and the other is we don't usually have huge turnouts unless there's a major issue."
Cohen pointed out that residents can now fully participate in council meeting via Zoom — their questions from home can be heard in the council chamber by council members and in-person attendees.
"The next step is buying this equipment. We'll be in the modern age, it's a very good investment. We'll be able to livestream not just the council meeting with this permanent equipment put into this room, but it will also be in the auditorium, where any type of program can potentially be livestreamed.... I'm very excited about this."
Cohen told The Suburban after the meeting that the current system is manual, "so you have to have someone come in and turn on the camera, and now it will be remotely controlled. It can be done from another room."
CSL communications director Darryl Levine, in charge of the streaming effort, said there will be permanent cameras in the back of the respective rooms — three in the council chamber, including one facing the audience; and two in the auditorium. The video quality will be superior.
"There will be a box where we can switch between the three cameras in the council chamber. Because it's permanent, it makes it much easier to do it."
Cohen suggested that other municipalities make the same investment, as COVID has changed the council meeting-attending habits of many people.
"It's a good investment for democracy. Snowbirds in Florida can watch the meetings."
Other municipalities use different streaming methods and, in most cases, residents send in their questions in writing before the meeting begins if they do not attend. Hampstead's meetings are livestreamed via its Facebook page, Montreal West's is livestreamed via YouTube, St. Laurent's is livestreamed via www.webtv.coop, as are Pointe Claire's. St. Lazare enables questions via Zoom, but before the meeting begins. Hudson's meetings are livestreamed on Zoom, as are Westmount's and Beaconsfield's. TMR's meetings are recorded for YouTube.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.