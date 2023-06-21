CSL, TMR, St. Laurent asking Quebec to push Montreal on Cavendish link

Côte St. Luc, Town of Mount Royal and St. Laurent are calling on the Quebec government to force the City of Montreal to move forward on the long-awaited Cavendish Blvd. link between CSL and St. Laurent.
The cities say the timeline for the completion of the project could extend beyond an estimated date of 2032. In the meantime, residents continue to complain about existing traffic from Côte St. Luc and Hampstead east to Décarie, and its feared the Royalmount project at Autoroute 40 and Décarie, which is proceeding quickly, will create even more congestion in the west end.
The Cavendish extension is also considered to be crucial for the Hippodrome housing development, which is long delayed.
CSL councillor Dida Berku said, "A notice regarding the project to the Bureau d'audiences publiques sur l'environnement was filed by the City of Montreal [in February 2022 with the provincial environment ministry].We have yet to receive a notice that the environmental studies have been done. We made some inquiries at the BAPE, but did not get any response. We do need to get this dossier moving."
Shirley Bishop, from the BAPE's press office, recently told The Suburban that a project notice is first submitted by a promoter (in this case, the City of Montreal) to the Quebec environment ministry, the promoter then conducts an environmental evaluation according to ministry guidelines and then submits an environmental impact assessment statement. The ministry then can question and/or clarify aspects of the statement.
Then, the BAPE makes the documents public for 30 days, "during which a person, a group or a municipality can request a public hearing from the Minister of the Environment. At the public hearing, the population can make inquiries and comments about the project."
Bishop told The Suburban, upon finding the Cavendish file, that the City of Montreal was still conducting its environmental impact study and thus has not deposited it with the province.
"When the impact study is done, the ministry will give the mandate to the BAPE, but we're not there yet," she explained at the time.
Marikym Gaudreault, representing the executive committee, said Montreal and Quebec recently created a committee of business leaders, local groups and potential investors regarding an acceleration of the Hippodrome project that is supposed to produce a business plan for the site in eight months, including about the Cavendish link.
St. Laurent Mayor Alan DeSousa contends that the business plan has nothing to do with Montreal depositing an environmental report on the Cavendish link to the Quebec government.
