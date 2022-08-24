Côte St. Luc council passed a bylaw this month that a permit for a temporary car shelter will now require a one-time permit payment of $150 for homes with garages, and $75 for homes without garages, and no longer an annual $75 fee.
The permit is valid for the current homeowner and is not transferable to the home’s next owner. Tempos are used each winter.
Councillor Mitch Kujavsky, who moved the bylaw, said that during the last city election campaign, everyone he met agreed that “the car tempo permit should be removed.
“We found a good compromise in that the tempo fee will be a one-time fee. However, if you have obtained that fee over the last two years, that will be applied to the one-time fee.... It’s a nice win for my constituents and the city as well.”
Earlier this year, Kujavsky posted on the CSL Uncensored Facebook page that CSL council could possibly drop the annual $75 fee.
Kujavsky, at the time, was responding to a resident who pointed out that a notice was left at local homes, with no attribution, contending that the $75 fee “is substantial compared to other municipalities on the island of Montreal. NDG residents pay no fees and Dorval residents pay $20 a year.” The person distributing the notices urged those against the fees to contact Kujavsky.
During the August meeting, Councillor Dida Berku, who does not have many tempos in her district and which includes three sectors in which tempos were not approved, said it is time to “reintroduce the notion of tempos, at least in my district.
Berku said she would like, “at the next available council meeting, to put out a notice of motion with the zones where we would like to reintroduce the tempos, and then it’s up to the councillors to do their homework.”
Mayor Mitchell Brownstein said any councillor who would like to do that, “go for it. You know the individuals who were opposing it, if you can convince them not to defeat the bylaw, then terrific. You should do it in any of the districts where the councillors feel their residents want it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.