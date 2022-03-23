CSL takes first step in resolving unauthorized synagogue issue

Côte St. Luc council moved a notice of motion and passed a first draft bylaw at the March 14 council meeting, involving adding religious usages to some commercial buildings, a first step in the process of resolving the issue of unauthorized synagogues on residential streets.
The issue is a longstanding one in the city, with some residents complaining about noise and other issues. Two residents asked about the issue during the council meeting’s question period.
A 15-day consultation period for the public to send in their comments, or intervene in some other way, follows the bylaw’s publication in the newspaper later in March.
Councillor Dida Berku explained that the first bylaw, when finally passed in its final version, will “expand or allow religious use in certain commercial zones.”
One zone is Quartier Cavendish.
“The religious use will be permitted if the owner so desires and if there is a willingness for a religious group to rent in the mall.”
The other properties are 555 Westminster, corner Côte St. Luc Road, and another is Adar, also on Westminster, where one religious group is already using the second floor. Another property is at 7005 Kildare, which houses a CIBC bank and a medical centre.
“The idea behind this is to expand the options available, to give a greater offering to religious groups in our community, and there already is religious use allowed in commercial zones such as Westminster north of Mackle, the shopping centre at Westminster [south of Côte St. Luc Road], on Caldwell near Kildare and in the Côte St. luc Shopping Centre,” Berku explained. “Maybe we’ll be able to do some matchmaking between some commercial strip malls and some religious groups that need to either legitimize where they are presently [on a residential street]” rent space in a commercial building or set up in an existing authorized synagogue with a large space.
Mayor Mitchell Brownstein said a future bylaw will require existing unauthorized synagogues in residential areas “to apply for an additional use in order to stay where they are.
“It will be up to the public to agree or not. Many of them have been there for many years and have been accepted by the community. Others might not. The step we’re doing today is really to ensure that the future of our community provides for the growth, where needed, of religious prayer in commercial zones, areas where the community will embrace, whether they are religious or not, that type of congregation. This process is to provide more than enough options outside of residential zones, so if there are future needs, it will be very clearly indicated where you can go.”
Brownstein added that future applications for synagogues in residential zones will not be tolerated by council.
“This is a process that is not an easy one, and we’re trying to do it in a gentle and delicate way. We are going to get there, doing it step by step.”
