The Sepharade Kol Yehouda synagogue in Côte St. Luc was vandalized, it was reported Thursday. B'nai Brith Canada said a congregant visited the synagogue Wednesday May 27 to retrieve ritual items for use during the Jewish holiday of Shavuot and discovered the damage.
B'nai Brith Canada said Torah scrolls were desecrated. Federation CJA put out a Twitter statement saying this was not the case, but B'nai Brith provided photos of damaged Torah scrolls. It was also reported marijuana was found on the premises.
The B'nai Brith statement adds that as this and other synagogues have been closed, "it is unclear precisely when the break-in occurred.
"B’nai Brith Canada swiftly reported the damage to Montreal Police, and requested that other local synagogues be checked as well, in case they have also been vandalized while congregants have been absent," the organization added.
"This disgusting act of anti-Semitism comes on the eve of our holiday of Shavuot, a celebration of the Jews receiving the Torah, especially the Ten Commandments,” stated Michael Mostyn, Chief Executive Officer of B’nai Brith Canada. "B'nai Brith has been in contact with the clergy of the synagogue to offer our assistance."
Rabbi Reuben Poupko, co-chair of CIJA-Quebec, said "it is shocking, at a time when the world is struggling to be unified in the face of the COVID-19 virus, that we have to deal with the virus of anti-Semitism. We denounce this act of vandalism against a place of worship in the strongest possible terms and we look forward to the police and authorities harnessing their energies to pursue the perpetrators and bring them to justice."
Asked about B'nai Brith's suggestion that other synagogues be checked, Rabbi Poupko said his own, Beth Israel Beth Aaron, and others are checked daily.
"All of the synagogues are working together with Federation CJA and CIJA to ensure the security of the institutions. Every single synagogue that is part of the security consortium of Federation CJA is monitored every single day by volunteers."
