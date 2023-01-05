The City of Côte St. Luc is suing the construction company Pomerleau for $3 million, saying defects in the construction of the Aquatic and Community Centre have resulted in mould and water damage caused by humidity in recent years.
The ACC on Parkhaven Avenue, which has two swimming pools, a fitness room, art and dance studios, a game room, a café, a banquet and a conference hall, was built for just over $18 million with contributions from the municipal, provincial and federal governments.
Côte St. Luc is said to have first noticed defects in the building more than three years ago, including water infiltration in rooms and damage to the building's exterior bricks. Further inspections revealed that inadequate material was used to control humidity from the facility's swimming pool.
A report commissioned by CSL says major work will have to be done to ensure the roof will last 20 to 25 years. Other problems in the last two years include the vertical envelope of the building and two panels coming off exterior cladding.
CSL's lawsuit against Pomerleau says mould measuring 45 cm grew on the building's wall and that there are issues with 41 exterior panels.
Pomerleau is denying responsibility for the work done by its subcontractors Toiture Couture and Isolation Algon. Toiture Couture says it did the work properly while Isolation Algon has not commented thus far.
Pomerleau was similarly sued by the City of Ste. Hyacinthe several years ago for issues regarding the construction of its aquatic facility. That lawsuit was settled out of court.
