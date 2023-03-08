CSL striving to improve on environmental efforts: Erdelyi

Côte St. Luc resident Bram Shuster chided Côte St. Luc council for, in his opinion, falling short in its environmental efforts by sending out mailings at separate times.
Shuster said it was his third time at council criticizing them for not "walking the walk and talking the talk vis-a-vis your environmental policy.
"You're willing to give $250 to the buyer of a $150,000 electric vehicle, but yet you send this pamphlet [regarding the waste pick-up schedule] out to people's houses, you send the tax bill and a week later under a separate mailing, you sent the budget," the resident said. "Did it never cross anybody's mind to send all this under one mailing? Is that beyond the scope of somebody who is responsible to do this?"
Shuster added that he also "took the liberty, since I've been here on numerous occasions and never got an answer, the only answer, Mr. Mayor, that I get is that your mother still has a flip phone, from [Councillor Steven] Erdelyi in terms of a percentage of a $70 million budget and then the random councillor will chime in that Rome wasn't built in a day."
The resident said he took all the information he mentioned and "put it on a [piece of paper] that would be the size of a postcard. I did the English — I didn't do the French — because there's only so much I'm willing to do for free. This is the way it should be sent out."
Shuster said the postcard-sized document should contain the relevant website where residents can enter their address, for instance to be made aware when recyclable waste pickup will be for their area, with links to videos and opportunities for residents to offer feedback and a note that the communications effort is being done that way "to reduce costs and our environmental impact.
"This is the way things are done in [2023]. Why it's not done here, it's just unbelievable to me. If the person who made this decision was working at any other business, they would be out of business."
Erdelyi said the city is going in the direction Shuster described. Shuster interruped, wanting a direct answer to his question, but Mayor Mitchell Brownstein said only one person could speak at a time.
Erdelyi continued that "the direction we're going is that residents will have access and have access to an app that everyone can get on their phone, which tells them what day of the week [for the waste pick-up]. The reality, I hate to say it, is only a few hundred people have downloaded the app."
Erdelyi, who was involved in the production of the mailers, added that "in a perfect world, if we had 10,000 or 15,000 people downloading the app, we wouldn't have had to send out the flyers, because everyone would have received a notification on their app.
"It's a good point. We put up signs about the app, we encourage people to do it, but we're not there yet."
But the councillor also explained that the tax bill only goes out to taxpayers, as in property owners.
"In Côte St. Luc, we have about 15,000 units, and about 6,000 units are taxpayers," while the rest only get the budget.
"In a perfect world, and I asked this question of our finance department" if the documents could be sent out at the same time.
"The problem is Canada Post doesn't work that way. In order for us to do that, we'd actually have to mail [just to the non-property owners] in 9,000 envelopes, and that would cost us 10 times as much as just sending it bulk mail. In terms of long term, our goal is to cut down on paper."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.