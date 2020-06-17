CSL stands firm on overnight street parking ban

Côte St. Luc council is holding firm in not repealing its ban on street parking between 3 and 6 a.m., as indicated by Mayor Mitchell Brownstein's response on the issue to several residents at the videoconferenced June 8 council meeting.
A change.org petition calling for the repeal, created by Lionel Rossdeutscher, has attracted 1,114 signatures as of June 11, up from 174 as of May 15. There was a tolerance on overnight parking due to COVID-19, which ended May 31.
Rossdeutscher, along with six other residents, raised the issue June 8.
"The ban has become a problem for many citizens of CSL, due to the limited parking on private property and for owners of rental properties who have limited numbers of parking spaces," his question said. "The ban makes life difficult for families with multiple vehicles who require said multiple vehicles to get to work. The current pandemic, in which CSL suspended the overnight parking ban for almost three months, demonstrates the justifications given for the parking ban being for security purposes or to clean the streets are simply nonsense in light of the fact that if you pay for an overnight parking permit, you can park on the street and the city does not clean during those hours.... The citizens of CSL are heavily taxed and we should have the right to park our cars in front of homes without having to pay an additional tax in the form of a parking permit."
Brownstein responded that while changes were made during the pandemic for people who had to stay at home so they would not have to move their cars, the overnight parking rule will remain.
"The reality is the safety and security issues do exist," the Mayor added. "When we have the parking permit situation, Public Security is able to verify each and every car.... if it has a parking permit, we know it's not a suspicious car. There's also the issues of cleaning the streets and snow removal."
Brownstein also said most of CSL does not want to have more cars on the street for safety and security reasons, "and isn't so thrilled we even have parking permits.
"I've been on council for 30 years — the whole idea of allowing people to park on the street didn't even exist years ago, it was a compromise situation where we gave out parking permits," as the amount of cars per household grew.
