CSL signs new agreement with white-collar workers

Côte St. Luc signed a new collective agreement last Wednesday with the Syndicat des fonctionnaires municipaux de Montréal (SCFP, local 429), the labour union representing the city's 150 to 170 white collar employees, that is in effect until Dec. 31, 2026, Mayor Mitchell Brownstein announced.
"The collective agreement we negotiated ensures a favourable outcome for Côte St. Luc and its white-collar employees," Brownstein stated. "We came to important agreements on issues, such as making positions more equitable. For instance, lifeguards at our indoor and outdoor pools will earn the same. As always, CSL ensured that both the French and English versions of the agreement are official. This allows staff to read the agreement in their preferred language and speaks to the importance of bilingualism in CSL."
The Mayor said that the city is happy to have "labour peace for our white collars, and happy workers.
"This is exciting news."
“The new agreement has made things clearer," said city manager Jonathan Shecter. "The two sides worked together for the success of the employees, which will ultimately benefit our residents.”
