Côte St. Luc is seeking advice from government health authorities about the best way to reinstate the well-regarded volunteer Citizens on Patrol (vCOP) service, Councillor Oren Sebag told The Suburban Tuesday.
“I have asked for an expert opinion from the Department of Public Health,” the councillor in charge of Public Safety said. “Once I get the green light, vCOPS will be back on the streets doing what they do best.”
Mayor Mitchell Brownstein recently spoke to former councillor Glenn Nashen about the sidelining due to COVID-19 of vCOPS, who are well known as the “eyes and ears” of the community who alert authorities to any problems they see and do vacation spot checks at local homes. The service was launched the city of CSL in 2006, when Nashen was in charge of the Public Safety portfolio on council.
Brownstein told Nashen last week that he asked for vCOPS to be surveyed about returning to patrols. Since then, the survey was conducted.
“The vast majority of the members are seniors and do not want to patrol and should not patrol during COVID,” Brownstein told The Suburban. “Numbers are very high and my our concern is everyone’s health and safety during the pandemic.
Sebag agreed. “The recent survey we put out clearly shows that many VCOPs are very much concerned about the risks of contamination, which is why this program is still on hold. Many variables needed to be considered as Director Chateauvert and I worked for the past months while establishing safety parameters to keep our vCOPs safe.”
Nashen recently raised the issue of the lack of some 80 vCOPs on CSL streets on his gjnashen.wordpress.com blog.
“Despite a gradual return to some services across the city, including the life-saving CSL Emergency Medical Services, which was out of service for three months last spring, vCOP has been effectively shut down for most of this year,” Nashen wrote. “While the first few months of the pandemic was marked by fear of the unknown, the summer months brought us outdoors where it was safe and relatively easy to physically distance. Since that time, scientific research and medical knowledge has rolled out continuously and governments have been better informed through public health agencies on how to safely adjust their service offerings.”
Nashen opined that the return of vCOPs “could easily have offered some much needed reassurance to CSL residents throughout the summer and fall on foot patrol, scooter or bike. This did not happen.
“With cold weather setting in, volunteers could easily return to vehicular patrolling with the necessary safeguards such as allowing those who live together to patrol in the same van, permitting crews to ride in two vehicles rather than one and to encourage walking patrols, weather permitting.”
The former councillor said he was told by some vCOP volunteers that they are “frustrated and discouraged at being held back from offering their services to the community, especially as far more residents have been out walking, cycling and meeting in parks.”
Sebag told The Suburban that “anyone who knows the facts will tell you nobody has been advocating more for the reintegration of the vCOPs than me. The reality is that the safety of our volunteers remains a priority.”
