Restricting the use of Parkhaven Pool on future holiday weekends to residents would be difficult, the City of Côte St. Luc posted on the CSL Ideas Facebook page.
The city was responding to resident Tracy Shafter, who was pleased that the pool remained open late into the season, particularly as Labour Day had hot temperatures.
"I'd like to propose a consideration for the future — restricting access to CSL residents exclusively on the holiday weekend," she posted. "The pool was exceptionally crowded due to the closure of other pools, which not only diminished the overall experience for CSL residents but also posed potential safety risks due to overcrowding in the pool. It was evident that the lifeguards seemed overwhelmed by the large number of swimmers."
The city replied that while Shafter's feedback would be shared with the CSL team, "it may be difficult to establish this policy.
"Often our residents come to the pool with, say, grandparents who live in another municipality. So, it would be unfair to turn away the family become some members don't live here. Apart from that, even with the best communication, many non-residents may not find out about the special rule for holiday admissions, which will leave a lot of people with a bad experience by not being let in."
