CSL-run summer camps cancelled for this summer

Summer camps run by Côte St. Luc have been cancelled for this summer, because of the COVID-19 virus, the city has announced.
"Our staff takes pride in the programs and activities it offers to children in the community," the announcement says. "Staff did a lot of brainstorming to see how we could offer a summer camp experience while maintaining physical distancing and other preventative measures. We concluded that we wouldn’t be able to offer our programs in a way that, in our opinion, could be done safely."
CSL will "refund anyone who has already paid for a Côte Saint-Luc day camp program. You should expect a cheque in the mail the next two to three weeks. For those who provided credit card numbers, your credit card will not be billed."
The CSL announcement says its Parks and Recreation team is "planning smaller-scale events for kids across the city this summer.
"Provided the Quebec government doesn’t tighten any of the restrictions, our idea is to offer free two-hour programs in parks across the city for groups of about eight children. We will announce details in early June and explain how parents can register."
The announcement also says that the Parks and Recreation team "continues hosting free online events to keep the community engaged and active. You can find a list at these events at cotesaintluc.org/events/list and at facebook.com/recreationCSL.
"The disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has affected everyone. We are disappointed that we can’t offer summer camp this year. We’re disappointed for first-time campers who were excited to start, veteran campers who wanted to enjoy another year with friends, and counsellors who wanted to spend the summer working with friends and earning some money. We hope that 2021 will see a return to normal life, with health, happiness, and smiling kids enjoying our parks and open spaces."
