CSL Road housing studies may be released by end of January: Hampstead Mayor

The Altus Solutions Group feasibility study of Hampstead’s portion of Côte St. Luc Road, to determine potential tax revenue for housing development in that area, along with other related studies, may be placed on the hampstead.qc.ca website by the end of this month, Mayor William Steinberg told the Jan. 11 town council meeting.
“Has the Altus report been received yet, and if so, what are the main findings and key recommendations?” council regular Morton Grostern had asked.
Steinberg said that he and Councillor Warren Budning have seen the final version of the report.
“But it wouldn’t be appropriate for me to give out, piecemeal, the key recommendations, besides which, my view of what the key recommendations are might not be the same as yours,” the Mayor added. “What I will tell you is, the only thing we’re waiting for is one signature and Altus will give us the official final version. As soon as we get it, copies of the Altus report, the BC2 urban planning report, the CIMA+ traffic study and everything else will go to all members of council and members of our Planning and Architectural Committee. They will be the first to get the complete package.”
Steinberg explained that after a PAC meeting to discuss the report, as it is an urban planning issue, “that will be followed by releasing all of the material on our website.
“I’m hoping for that, by the end of the month.”
This past September, Steinberg broke a council tie to approve a $22,000 contract to enable the Altus study to take place. Councillors in favour of the study wanted more information to make an “educated and informed decision,” while those against did not see the point as an urban planning study did not recommend 10-storey buildings in the area, and residents the year before voted in a referendum to reject a 10-storey apartment building project.
“Altus is typically a company that is mandated by developers —we’re not developers,” Councillor Michael Goldwax said at the time. joel@thesuburban.com
