Côte St. Luc residents called for a more pedestrian-friendly city, quick improvements to local roads and an alternative to the current proposed configuration of the planned Cavendish Blvd. extension during a recent hearing on a new master plan for the city.
Nathan Elberg told the hearing that instead of ambitious concepts for the future of the city, the concentration should instead be on improving "present-day conditions.
"This is especially true with regards to making CSL a more pedestrian-friendly city," he said. "If the city wants to significantly improve the ability of residents to walk to their destinations, the first thing it has to do is fix all the sidewalks. This should take priority to beautification, trees and flowers. While most sidewalks are passable to able-bodied people, a crack or gap can make a route impassable or at least dangerous for someone in a walker or wheelchair."
Elberg also urged "passing and enforcing a bylaw banning bushes and trees that encroach on the sidewalk. If property owners refuse to take care of these, the city should do the work, and bill it back to the owners."
Also, "widen the sidewalk on the north side of Guelph. This is a high pedestrian traffic route, and often families with strollers are forced onto the road to get around other families. This is especially a concern on the Sabbath.
"Traffic planners could [also] look at whether it is feasible to make Guelph into a one-way street. Widen the sidewalk on Fleet. It is a ridiculously narrow sidewalk for what could be a major pedestrian thoroughfare. The overgrown bushes along Fleet exacerbate the seriousness of the problem."
Resident Harold Forester, another presenter, also called for the prioritization of local improvements, pointing out that he had to replace a tire three years ago after driving over a sunken manhole cover on Cavendish Blvd. The issue took several months to resolve, he said.
"The city’s Public Works Department should be on the lookout for significant road hazards such as this, especially on a main thoroughfare and give a higher priority for repairs in a timely manner," Forester told the hearing.
Although the issue was said to not be part of CSL's master plan, Forester, as have others, said one lane each for cars, bicycles and public transit on a Cavendish Blvd. extension is inadequate.
"Current traffic on Fleet Road and Ellerdale to and from CSL, even outside of rush hour, warrants two traffic lanes in each direction," he said. "There will be even greater need for two or more lanes on the Cavendish extension when the Hippodrome site is converted into a major residential development."
He called on CSL to conduct an "in-depth traffic study to learn where and when people will be travelling to and from when they access the Cavendish extension, to determine the projected traffic load number of traffic lanes that will be required."
Manie Aaron, who submitted suggestions in writing on behalf of the Cote Saint-Luc Seniors' Community Garden, called for more accessible pathways in the garden for safety's sake.
"We have had a number of falls this season due to the current state of the pathways," Aaron wrote. "It's easily remedied, but requires manpower and equipment that we do not possess."
All of the written submissions can be read at cotesaintluc.org/engage.
