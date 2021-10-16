CSL residents say lead pipes being replaced too slowly: report

Some Côte St. Luc residents are saying the city is taking too long to replace lead pipes, in light of some residents having lead in their drinking water that goes beyond Quebec's limit.Many residents posted their opinions about the issue on the CSL Ideas Facebook page.
The problem with lead was found through a study by Global News and Concordia’s Institute for Investigative Journalism in 2019. “It’s just dragging,” resident Sivan Rehan told Global News — the study found Rehan's tap water had seven parts per billion of lead, slightly above Quebec’s limit of five parts per billion. “I just feel that the whole process is very slow and we don’t even have any plan or any guarantee or any clue of what they’re planning to do....I was very disappointed because I was hoping that this thing would go a bit faster, especially because it was delayed from last year.”
CSL councillor Steven Erdelyi told Global News that the city expected a six-to-eight week wait time and "the goal is to finish doing this testing and then come up with a comprehensive plan to to remove all the lead from the pipes."
Mayoral candidate David Tordjman told Global News that, if he becomes Mayor, the elimination of lead will be a priority. if elected he’d make lead elimination a priority. “The lead in the water is a health issue, something that residents are deeply concerned about and for a reason,” he added. “That’s where we should be spending more of our money and putting the efforts."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.