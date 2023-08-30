CSL residents force referendum on 12 storey project

Côte St. Luc residents in the area around Westminster Avenue and Mackle Road rejected a bylaw allowing for the building of the proposed 12-storey Les Jardins Westminster high-end rental and commercial project.
Much more than the required number of area residents signed a register Aug. 21 to either prompt council to withdraw the bylaw or hold a referendum. Mayor Mitchell Brownstein told The Suburban Aug. 24 that council is discussing their options in camera this week.
“By-law 2217-60 has not been deemed approved by the persons qualified to vote,” says a notification on the Engage section of Côte St. Luc’s website.
Councillors Dida Berku, Steven Erdelyi and Andee Shuster have already voted against the bylaw. The existing bylaw allows for a six-storey project on the former site of the Jack Vincelli nursery.
Two registers were held Aug. 21. In the first register, in the area concerned (RU-62), there were 13 eligible voters, seven signatures were needed for a referendum or bylaw withdrawal and no one signed the register. In the contiguous area of RU-43, there are 308 eligible voters, 42 signatures were needed and 88 residents signed.
In the second register, in the area concerned, there was one eligible voter, one signature was required on the register and no one signed. In contiguous zone RU-42, there are 298 eligible voters, 41 signatures were needed and 95 people signed. In contiguous area RU-43, 42 signatures were needed and 87 people signed.
Before the register, area residents collected names on a petition opposing the project, and a previous public meeting indicated most area residents were against the bylaw.
