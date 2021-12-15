CSL residents can report delayed waste collection

The City of Côte St. Luc has made available a form at https://cotesaintluc.org/services/report-an-issue/missed-waste-collection/ to report waste collection delays.
“You can use this form if you want to inform Public Works that your waste has not yet been collected from the curb,” says a city advisory. “In the event of an issue with waste collection, crews collect waste as late as 10 p.m. If the waste on your street has not yet been collected by 10 p.m., it will be collected the following day.”
As background, the city pointed out that it has been “experiencing problems with the garbage and organic collection by its outside contractors over the past few weeks.
“These delays sometimes mean the collection is only completed the next day. The waste collection contractor is experiencing staffing and equipment difficulties. Regardless, CSL residents are entitled to receive quality services. That is why the municipal administration has taken steps with the contractor and has offered its full cooperation to maintain an efficient collection service.
“The city is currently working with the contractor to resolve the situation and expects to resume normal collections shortly. We thank the public for their patience and tolerance over these events that are outside our control.” joel@thesuburban.com
