CSL resident seeks class-action suit against pasta company

Côte St. Luc resident Ariane Knafo is seeking authorization to file a class action suit against the pasta company Barilla in Quebec Superior Court, saying the company's claim that its product is "Italy's No. 1 Brand of Pasta" is untrue, as it is produced in Canada, as well as Iowa and New York.
The case dates back to late 2022.
This is the second class action lawsuit filed against the company in North America, Matthew Sinatro and Jessica Prost pursued one in Northern California. A judge has allowed that case to continue.
Regarding the current case, according to court documents, Knafo "believes that the marketing by Barilla Canada Inc. of its pasta with the expression 'ITALY'S #1 BRAND OF PASTA/LA MARQUE DE PÂTES No. 1 EN Italy' accompanied by a replica of the Italian flag, suggests that its products are made in Italy, when this is not is not the case. These products are actually made in Canada or the United States.
"According to her, this marketing strategy is misleading in that it suggests that the pasta is authentically Italian, that is to say made in Italy with Italian ingredients including Italian wheat. She postulates that the people purchasing these pastas are 'eager to accept claims that the products are made in Italy since Italian products are generally viewed as a higher quality product' and they are therefore ready to pay a higher price to buy them."
Barilla responded with two requests — to strike allegations and file additional evidence, including an affidavit from Barilla's Marketing Director, Doyle Brown stating that "the Barilla group was founded in 1877, the 'Barilla brand pasta is the #1 brand of pasta in Italy, based on sales volumes.' that Barilla Canada is established in Markham, Ontario and that it is part of the Barilla group, which uses the trademark “ITALY'S #1 BRAND OF PASTA”, and “uses the same recipe i.e. the same ingredients (Semolina and Durum wheat flour) within the same proportion used in Barilla's pasta production worldwide, including Italy."
