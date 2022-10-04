CSL resident dies in apartment fire

A Côte St. Luc male resident has died in a fire that took place Monday at 7925 Kingsley Road, near Côte St. Luc Road, and police are investigating although they say it's not believed to have been a criminal act.
Two residents were treated for smoke inhalation. The resident who died is said to have lived on the third floor of the 14-storey building. Residents were evacuated.
The fire began at about 4:30 p.m. and took until 7 p.m. to put out, requiring the efforts of some 70 firefighters.
