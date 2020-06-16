CSL resident celebrates 113th via Zoom
Côte St. Luc resident Cecile Efros Klein, the second oldest person in Canada, celebrated her 113th birthday via Zoom videoconference Monday. She was joined, in person and virtually, by her children, grandchildren, great- grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. CSL Mayor Mitchell Brownstein spoke, Councillor Dida Berku was on hand at Maimonides and the Côte Saint-Luc Dramatic Society entertained outdoors.

