Côte St. Luc resident Cecile Efros Klein, the second oldest person in Canada, celebrated her 113th birthday via Zoom videoconference Monday. She was joined, in person and virtually, by her children, grandchildren, great- grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. CSL Mayor Mitchell Brownstein spoke, Councillor Dida Berku was on hand at Maimonides and the Côte Saint-Luc Dramatic Society entertained outdoors.
breaking featured
CSL resident celebrates 113th via Zoom
Joel Goldenberg
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest Articles
- Bernard Mendelman: My father’s fressing habits
- Montreal-made JFL Gags surpasses 10 milllion subscribers
- Smallwood to get rewarded for helping others
- Supermom In Training: Online learning doesn't work for all, but is amazing for some
- CSL resident celebrates 113th via Zoom
- Cohen in the City Episode 5: Gregory Charles talks entertainment in the COVID-19 period & how the ICRF Montreal Gala Succeeded Virtually
- Melany Of MList: Activities on a budget
- Dietrich Bonhoeffer and Today’s Movement for Racial Justice
Most Popular
Articles
- Depanneur owner in Ile-Perrot convicted of sexual assault on children
- St. Charles to be closed at night for REM work
- 23 year old succumbs to gun shot wounds in Pierrefonds-Roxboro
- Suburban Exclusive: Three charged in assault on decorated former police detective
- Dorval City Hall and SADB Boardwalk opening June 15th
- Suburban Exclusive: Canadian Army coming to help at Maimonides: CSL Mayor
- Walk-In COVID-19 testing clinics in two West Island locations this week
- Over 100,000 Hydro Quebec customers without power Thursday afternoon
- Judgement Calls -Episode 3 : A Virtual treat for sports fans all for a great cause
- Local woman celebrates 50 years of singing a cappella
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.