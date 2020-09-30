A Côte St. Luc resident recently asked council what the protocol is on face coverings in condo and apartment buildings, and also alleged harassment taking place in a local condo building.
In some buildings, especially lately and in some cases during this past summer, residents and visitors have been required by the building administration to wear masks in common areas.
The CSL resident told council that her condo's administration "is being harassed by the janitor and the doorman because they saw us on camera, and this happened while we were in a garage getting to our car.
"Do we have to cover our face in the condo by law, even if it is possible to apply the two-metre [distance], and are our doorman and janitor allowed to spy on the condo owners?" the resident's question said.
No address was provided by the resident— at in-person council meetings, the address must be provided.
Mayor Mitchell Brownstein pointed out that, since the COVID-19 pandemic began, "the rules have changed over time," and CSL was the first municipality to establish rules regarding face coverings.
"Our bylaw required face coverings in public places, not condos and apartment buildings," the Mayor added. "Signage was required there and still is, suggesting face coverings should be worn in public areas when physical distancing is not possible."
Brownstein pointed out that the Quebec government does not require the wearing of masks in apartment buildings and condos.
"When we implemented our law, we made the business owners responsible for enforcement, and Quebec started with that, and recently they expanded that to individuals," he added. "The whole issue with any of these safety measures is, how do you enforce it."
Brownstein said it is difficult for police or public security to enforce mask rules in a private building.
"The only people who can enforce what's going on inside are condo associations. Are they allowed to? Condo associations are allowed to make their rules — they can enforce those rules as long as you're a condo owner and you agree to be bound by those rules."
Regarding the claim of harassment, "that would be a matter for you to report to the police, but you live in a condo and you're supposed to respect condo rules. They're not Quebec or CSL rules. I certainly encourage the wearing of masks in common areas."
