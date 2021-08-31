Côte St. Luc is requiring vaccination passports to gain access to its recreational facilities and library, starting Sept. 1, the city announced Monday.
The Quebec government announced last week that entry to such venues as restaurants, gyms, bars, movie and performance theatres, sports venues and festivals would require proof of vaccination.
However, the province exempted libraries from this requirement. We asked Mayor Mitchell Brownstein why the CSL library is included and if cities are able to require passports at such facilities.
Brownstein replied that the purpose of requiring the passports at the library is to "protect our seniors, ensuring a safer environment for our most frequent users as we have the highest percentage of seniors in Quebec, and they have been returning to our library steadily."
Currently, only library members can access the facility. Westmount is not requiring a passport for entrance to their library, but is requiring it for events at the facility.
The Mayor agreed with Councillor Mike Cohen in July regarding a strong approach to requiring proof of vaccination in the city, citing admission to CSL Dramatic Society events “or anywhere where we’re going to eventually fill up a room. Passports are a wonderful idea.”
Côte St. Luc's Aug. 30 announcement says, "starting September 1, 2021, anyone aged 13 or older will be required to present proof of vaccination, as well as a piece of photo ID, in order to enter recreational buildings and the library in the City of Côte Saint-Luc, or to participate in an in-person program. This also applies to parents or other individuals accompanying children participating in activities.
"The buildings or facilities covered by this requirement include: The Aquatic and Community Centre (5794 Parkhaven Ave.); The Samuel Moskovitch Arena (6985 Mackle Rd.); The Côte Saint-Luc Gymnasium (5794 Parkhaven Ave.); The Côte Saint-Luc Tennis Club (8215 Guelph Ave.); The Côte Saint-Luc Public Library (5851 Cavendish Blvd.); and The Harold Greenspon Auditorium (5801 Cavendish Blvd.)."
"With registration for activities in the fall session underway, the vaccination passport will be rigorously applied and fines will begin to be issued as of September 15, 2021. We encourage anyone who is eligible who has not yet done so to get fully vaccinated so that they may take part in sporting, recreational or cultural activities offered by the City of Côte Saint-Luc."
The city added that proof of vaccination is not needed to enter CSL city hall to pay a bill or obtain permit, "nor if you are picking up books in the café located just outside the library security gates."
