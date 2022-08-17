Côte St. Luc has received the largest single donation from an individual in its history — $500,000 from philanthropist and CSL resident Roslyn Margles in memory of her husband Max Margles, who passed away in 2004.
Roslyn Margles has made contributions to several projects in the last few years. The result of this donation will be that the children’s section of the CSL Library will be named after Max Margles and various programming will be funded.
“This is a historic moment for the City of Côte St. Luc,” said Councillor Mike Cohen, who read a resolution regarding the donation at the Aug. 8 council meeting. “I’m almost speechless that this moment has come....This is the dream come true. We hope this is the beginning of other things to come.”
Cohen, who several years ago established a committee dealing with naming rights, wrote that soon after last year’s municipal election, “someone in the community connected me with Roslyn Margles.
“Over the course of many months, working with Director of Library Services Janine West, Treasurer Angelo Marino and Legal Counsel Andrea Charon, we reached an agreement which has resulted into the largest individual donation in city history: $500,000 to name the Bibliotheque des jeunes Max Margles Children’s Library. City Council approved the contract at our Monday, August 8, 2022 meeting.”
The Quebec Writers Federation posted late last year that Max Margles “loved to read. He was an in-depth reader, seeking out well-written and engrossing books, relevant and meaningful. He kept two Rolodex files – one arranged by author, the other arranged by title. On these small cards, in his meticulous printing (he was a structural engineer), he summarized the nature of the book, the plot, and provided his eloquent assessment of the work. Since the couple has no children, Roslyn carries on this mandate with vigour and pride. She established a Max Margles Endowment Fund at the Jewish Public Library in Montreal, sponsoring an annual lecture by outstanding literary authors. And the Quebec Writers Federation now has the Max Margles Writing Residency.”
Cohen said the donation to CSL will be in two parts, “a $200,000 donation...that the library can spend as it wishes... and a $300,000 endowment fund to be created by the Jewish Community Foundation of Montreal.”
“We’re very fortunate to have this endowment to our most valuable library,” said Mayor Mitchell Brownstein.
