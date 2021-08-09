Holand Real Estate Group, which owns 5571-5479 Westminster Ave., has asked Côte St. Luc council to defer a rezoning request for major renovations in the building.
This follows an Aug. 2 information meeting on the rezoning request, as well as a 15-day public consultation, via written submissions, that ended Aug. 4. Tenants expressed concerned that they may be renovicted (evicted due to renovations) or will no longer have their current affordable rent. The owners deny they want to conduct a renoviction and have said they would accommodate tenants.
The renovation of the decades-old building would involve the addition of a new seventh floor, an overall increase from 40 to 58 units, adding a mezzanine on the existing sixth floor, redoing the facade of the main entrance, and creating some new stairs, amongst other measures. The meeting was told the building needs much maintenance.
During the Aug. 9 CSL council meeting, it was announced the rezoning process was being deferred at the owners' request.
"The owner has taken note of the concerns and he has to figure out at this point how he's going to proceed," Councillor Dida Berku said. "The owner has a right to do renovations in his building. That right is going to depend on the issuance of a minor exemption. In the next month or so, there will be a request for a minor exemption... to add units to the ground floor, which is allowed according to the existing zoning to replace the commercial spaces that were there and that are empty now."
Councillor Steven Erdelyi, who represents the area where the building is located, said the goal of the city was to find a balance.
"We want the building to be upgraded, but we want to make sure the rights are respected. My hope is by deferring the zoning change, but allowing the renovations on the ground floor, we'll be able to achieve that. My hope is that the landlord will deal with some of these issues. I want to thank the tenants... and the landlord for being open-minded during this process, for listening to the feedback. This is an opportunity for the landlord to improve the building, but hopefully this will only have a minimal, if any, effect on the residents living there."
Mayor Mitchell Brownstein said the rezoning may never, or could still happen.
"If the landlord decides to bring this back at some further time, the rights of the tenants would be exactly as we have explained."
