CSL promises to get word out to try and prevent late night fireworks

The City of Côte St. Luc has promised to improve the way it gets the word out to prevent the setting off of fireworks late at night, as took place at various places on the island of Montreal.
Personally, where I live in Côte des Neiges just bordering Outremont, I heard fireworks to the east between 12:30 and 1 a.m., and saw the fireworks themselves.
Facebook member Sara A-Ko posted on the CSL Ideas page: "Why doesn’t security answer the phone? Two days and evenings in a row I have tried to call because of the incessant inappropriate fireworks that are distressing kids and pets across CSL, and preventing people from sleeping. Why is nothing being done about this, and where is Public Security?"
The city responded that "the agent who answers the 24-hour Public Security line also is responsible for dispatching EMS crews to emergency calls.
"When they are doing that, there can be added delays to answering the phone. In the event that phone system didn't work in a different way, please email communications@cotesaintluc.org with the time of your call and the number you called from so that the technical team can look through the phone call logs to try to identify the problem.
The city added that Public Security "has confirmed that they received a very high volume of calls on this subject during the time it was happening. With the higher volume of calls, callers had to wait longer to speak to an agent.
"We can confirm that it is prohibited to use pyrotechnics, generally known as fireworks, in Côte Saint-Luc without obtaining authorization in advance from the Service de sécurité incendie de Montréal (Montreal fire department). We will review how to better get the word out about this to help prevent this in the future."
"I finally got through to them at 11:30 pm. I was told they couldn't do anything about it and to call the police to make a complaint, and it would be beneficial if I knew exactly where they were coming from. Which I didn't. We never had this problem before, only the last few years. Unfortunately I have a dog that severely reacts to this, and it takes hours to calm him down. This should not be allowed."
Lydia Ghazal posted, "When I first heard the noise, I thought it was someone with a gun."
A poster named Yos Oron disagreed.
"You all should have seen how Jews join the Purim simcha in Outremont with dancing and fireworks, here we always have some yentas that complain about everything, stop looking for other people's wrongdoing and enjoy life....It's only once a year."
Former CSL Public Security chief Jordy Reichson also commented.
"One hundred and forty-nine streets, 34 000 residents, two Public Security agents on duty, one dispatcher on duty, hundreds of simultaneous callers, handful of people setting off firecrackers. I'm not condoning the behaviour, I'm just saying that it's impossible for Public Security to be everywhere at the same time and catch people committing an infraction that they cannot enforce. My two cents."
