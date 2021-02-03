CSL presents mobility proposals at ARTM hearings

The City of Côte St. Luc, represented by Mayor Mitchell Brownstein and Councillor Dida Berku, presented the city's brief on mobility in the Namur-De La Savane area during Autorité régionale de transport métropolitain hearings on a 2021-2030 Montreal transit plan.
CSL has united with the City of Montreal, Town of Mount Royal, and the boroughs of Côte des Neiges-NDG and St. Laurent to call for a transit plan for the area, where there is already traffic congestion and several development projects are planned or underway, including the Hippodrome housing development west of Décarie and the massive Royalmount project.
CSL's brief has several recommendations it wants incorporated into the ARTM's 2021-30 plan. They include:
• Incorporate the action plan of the Groupe de Travail Namur-De la Savane (NDLS), including creating a coordinated NDLS transportation plan, the extension of the orange line of the metro to Bois Franc and the REM station[there], creating active and public transit connections that cross barriers such as highways and railways, and a rapid transit service through Cavendish.
• Create a coordinated master transit plan for the NDLS district, which offers a comprehensive mix of mobility solutions, and which culminates at an intermodal hub at Namur-Hippodrome.
• Add two train stations along the existing EXO Saint-Jérôme line 1) between the Hippodrome and Decarie Square developments, and 2) at the Côte Saint-Luc Shopping Centre.
• Create a new north-south transit corridor through Cavendish Blvd., connecting three strategic interest sectors of Namur-De la Savane, the Côte-de-Liesse corridor, and Turcot-Lachine East.
• Recognize the transportation needs of older adults and incorporate them into the strategy.
• The ARTM should acknowledge municipalities as partners and leverage the close relationship they have with their residents to better understand local context and needs.
• Introduce and implement rules, guidelines and programs to incentivize developers to provide and finance transportation solutions along major transport corridors such as Décarie.
• Follow global best practices by including large bike parking lots at multi-modal hubs and ensure that train cars and train stations are bike-friendly.
