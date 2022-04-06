Côte St. Luc council passed a bylaw at its March 14 meeting concerning the “sanitation and the maintenance of dwelling units,” as part of the city’s effort to ensure cleanliness in local apartment buildings.
“This bylaw is basically another tool in the arsenal of the city,” Councillor Steven Erdelyi explained. “We have many apartment buildings, and thankfully most of the landlords are good citizens and take good care of the buildings and the residents who live in those buildings.”
The councillor added that some landlords are not doing the same.
“It’s for those reasons we need bylaws like this, which regulate things such as uncleanliness, issues with access or obstruction to access and egress of buildings, making sure the temperature is maintained in spite of the cold weather outside. This serves as one more tool for our Urban Planning department and Public Security department so that they can work in conjunction with the police and other departments in the City and Island of Montreal to make sure we’re able to enforce bylaws to maintain the buildings and, if necessary, to fine the landlords and force them to do the necessary work to clean up their buildings.”
Erdelyi said the city is looking at “other avenues to further force landlords to make sure they’re maintaining their buildings, and I hope to share more on this topic in the upcoming months for residents.”
