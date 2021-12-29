CSL passes $78 million budget

Côte St. Luc council passed a $78.388 million budget for 2022, of which $48,963,370 is for local expenses and $29,425,400 will be given to the island-wide agglomeration for such services as police and fire, and public transit.
The budget was presented at a public meeting by Councillor Steven Erdelyi.
Some facts from the budget:
• This is the third year of a three-year tax roll: 2020-2021-2022
• "The increase in municipal taxation revenue is 2.65%."
• There is a "1.75% increase in municipal taxes for an average residential home (house/condo/townhouse) whose property increased by 14.2% with the deposit of the current roll."
• In a new measure, "a financial reserve for roads was created in 2021 to pay for road repairs/resurfacing projects. A special tax of $0.0051 will be levied starting in 2022, representing an additional 0.5% increase on the municipal tax invoice.
• In another new measure, "a tariff will be levied for swimming pools – private homes - above-ground ($50), inground ($100) and semi-private homes including condos and apartments with more than six units ($300)."
• The "total increase in net taxation revenues is 2.69% due the reduction in the provision for potential property valuation contestations, tariff for black bins and increase in financial reserve for roads and swimming pools tariff revenues."
• "The total increase in revenues is 4.15%."
• "The total increase in expenses (including agglomeration and local) is 5.89%."
• "The revenue shortfall in the amount of $2,958,500 will be offset by a government grant that was received to cover COVID-19 related expenses. This grant will be used to cover the 2022 agglomeration increase since it is mostly related to COVID-19 expenses incurred in 2020."
• Regarding the valuation increase for this year, more specifically, for a single family house (17.1%), condominiums/townhouses (8.2 %), duplexes (11.4 %) and apartments of more than six units (19.7%). The value of non-residential properties in CSL rose by 7.8%.
• Côte St. Luc's capital investment priorities for 2022, amounting to $12.4 million, include "sewer sleeving, aqueduct sleeving, lead pipes replacement, the installation of 380 residential water meters, road resurfacing and sidewalk repair projects, LED streetlights, parks and public spaces, the Aquatic and Community Centre roof and building envelope and the replenishment of the Public Works department's aging vehicle fleet."
• The planned streets and areas for the road resurfacing are Heywood Road between Einstein and Kellert, Mather Road between Wentworth and Palmer, Schweitzer Road and the fire station parking lot area. The amounted devoted to this is $3,419,000.
• An amount of $963,000 is earmarked this year for parks and public spaces, and will include the "purchase and planting of trees," and "in order to increase the city's tree inventory, the budget will be increased from $100,000 to $200,000 for three years – 2021, 2022 and 2023." Other planned projects include "small park upgrades & playground equipment, to be financed by the cumulative surplus, an irrigation system and baseball field fences/lights for Trudeau Park; and at Yitzhak Rabin Park, professional services for the conversion of a wading pool to splash pad/walkways."
• For building and local improvements, $639,800 is being earmarked this year for "electric charging stations for public and city vehicles (financed by the working fund), for city use at 8100 Côte Saint-Luc Road (Public Safety) and public use at the Samuel Moskovitch Arena parking lot and curbside on Baily Road; for the Arena/Singerman Park chalet, a building envelope; for city hall, the reconstruction of rooftop structures, for the Aquatic and Community Centre, a roof and building envelope and for its pool, a mobility chair, the latter financed by the city's working fund."
