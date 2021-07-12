Côte St. Luc council voted 6-1 at the July 12 council meeting to award a contract for the refurbishing of Kirwan Park and the building of a new chalet there, for about $8 million, of which just under $4 million is grants from the federal and provincial governments.
At the time of the federal-provincial announcement in April, the city's contribution was said to be $2.5 million for a project costing a total $6.4 million. Mayor Mitchell Brownstein told a resident that the reason for the now higher cost was a general increase in the cost of construction and higher project costs taking place around the world, particularly North America.
Area councillor Mitch Kujavsky did a Power Point presentation of the planned improvements for the park, which is expected to be completed in September 2022.
Councillor David Tordjman, who is running for Mayor of CSL in this November's municipal election and is an engineer by profession, voted against.
"Our infrastructure at parks across the city need money, and we've overextending all of our money, all of our debt, for one park," he contended. "It's a massive election year project, and it's being rushed because of an electoral calendar. That's unconscionable!"
Tordjman added that insurance money from a past fire at the park's chalet went to the city's Aquatic and Community Centre, "and now we're using taxpayer money to build this.
"Citizens need to know that the federal and provincial grants are available until 2026," the councillor added. "There's absolutely no rush."
Tordjman said the project includes a $700,000 bathroom and $12,000 benches.
"I want that to sink in. That's indicative of the padding that's in this contract. This $8 million is inflated.... if you include all the work already done in the park, we're going to surpass $8 million, of which $4.2 million is coming from the city purse."
Tordjman urged council to "break this apart into proper projects."
"To rush this through with an eye on political gain is the old-time politics that fuels cynicism about governance that people absolutely despise. We need to bring back a transparent and democratic process where people understand where their money is going."
He urged his council colleagues to "think carefully" before approving the contract" and to give "the contractors more time and not rush them for an election date that needs to be met to get that photo-op with the shovel in the ground."
Tension broke out between Tordjman and Brownstein when Brownstein said, currently, only Tordjman has announced he is running for Mayor. Tordjman argued that both he and Brownstein are running for Mayor.
"You had a chance to speak, it's my turn," Brownstein said.
"But we have to at least say the truth," Tordjman countered.
"Everyone knows you're running for Mayor, I have not announced yet," the Mayor responded. "You announced 14 months before the election.
"I'm running the city, it's my turn to talk," Brownstein then said as Tordjman attempted to respond. "You keep quiet or I'll mute you. No talking. Your microphone will be on as long as you keep quiet."
The mayor then said the Kirwan Park project is an important one for the entire city.
"This is an amazing project, and 50 percent is being paid for by other levels of government. The CAQ doesn't necessarily look at CSL as the first place they might want to spend money, and that means this is something special."
Brownstein said the current project is not the same as the one that preceded the federal-provincial grant, which he pointed out has many new features.
"As Councillor Kujavsky has said, plans started in 2017, not an election year, we've been working on this a long time.... There are all kinds of things that will make this project spectacular for people of all ages.
"I'm not going to get into debates on elections until September."
Kujavsky said the project is indeed very large.
"It's a lot of taxpayer money being spent, but I like the way the director of engineering put it, he called it a legacy park.... If we were to theoretically go back to tender and take the risk the bids will come in even higher than right now, we will be in a very difficult position.
"To do the project now is the best decision we can make."
The entire council debate and PowerPoint presentation of the planned Kirwan Park refurbishing can be seen at www.youtube.com/watch?v=UXFfpan6yFo. Start at the one hour and 37-minute mark.
